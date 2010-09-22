  HTC HD7 revealed... Sort of

A couple of days ago, Pocket-lint brought you details of pricing and the release date HTC's HD7 Windows Phone 7 handset... for Germany, at least. From an internal spreadsheet smuggled from O2 Germany's HQ, the phone is to cost 559 euros (contract-free) and be released on 18 October - a week after the launch of the new OS.

Now a picture of the device has been leaked too, although it's not quite "in the wild", so to speak.

Windows Phone-specific website WMPoweruser.com, has published a shot of the new phone's schematics, detailing the size and dimensions of the HD7, but little else.

The site claims that the handset is actually a successor to the HD2, rather than the HD3, and that it differs from the proposed HTC Trophy 7 also expected to be a launch device for Microsoft's WP7. The Trophy has a smaller screen and a different button configuration.

Certainly, this close to launch, the schematics appear to be genuine. However, as we all know by now, "HTC does not comment on rumours or speculation".

Genuine or bogus? Let us know in the comments below...

