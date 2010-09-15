HTC Desire HD hands-on

Way back in October 2009 HTC launched the HTC HD2. Pocket-lint asked at that time whether we'd see and Android version of the device and the answer was clear "this is a Windows Mobile device". We then enviously watched the HTC Evo launch stateside and we asked whether we'd see it landing in the UK.

We now have our answer in the form of the HTC Desire HD. Bringing with it the 4.3-inch screen of the HD2, and sharing a design that looks very similar to that WinMo Phone, it gets that 8-megapixel camera from the HTC Evo, along with HD video capture of the 720p variety.

That makes it a good day for HTC Android fans as you'll be able to HTC Sense in this expansive handset. At 800 x 480 pixels it might not have the screen resolution of the Apple iPhone, but it certainly packs a punch and there is plenty of space to get around.

A 1GHz processor sits under the skin and the experience navigating the device seems smooth from our brief time with it so far.

HTC Sense has had an update - not that you'd notice visually - but you'll find some new features lurking under the skin (we've detailed some of these over in our HTCSense.com news story). We've grabbed a few shots of the block caller function as well as the new Reader app right here.

As we've come to expect from HTC, the hardware is exquisitely well built and it looks sensational in the hand. there is no denying it is a big device, but as they say, big is beautiful.

So is this the best phone on the market? Take a look at our HTC Desire HD vs iPhone 4 and HTC Desire HD vs Samsung Galaxy S comparisons and find out.