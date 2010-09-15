HTC Desire Z hands-on

HTC has just launched the Desire Z, a side-sliding QWERTY device offering the convenience of keys and the benefits of the full touchscreen. Pocket-lint was on hand at the event to bring you all the details and all the hands-on action.

We grabbed our first glimpse of the Desire Z lying on a chair at the front of the press event, but quickly moved to get our hands on the hardware when the presentations ended. Here are the first shots and we'll add more as the day progresses.

All the specs are over in the news story, but to cover the basics you get a 3.7-inch 800 x 480 Super LCD touchscreen, with Android 2.2 and the new HTC Sense (we've outlined some of the new features here on Pocket-lint.com).

Sitting at the core is an 800MHz processor, with a 5-megapixel camera around the back with the potential to capture HD video.

HTC tell us that the keyboard has been designed to be as intuitive as possible and we can't wait to give it a run for its money.

