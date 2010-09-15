HTC Desire HD becomes official
HTC today announced the launch of the HTC Desire HD, taking the fight to the Samsung Galaxy S and filling the HTC Evo shaped gap that has been waiting to be filled.
The HTC Desire HD comes with a 4.3-inch display, looking to cash in on a range of multimedia skills with the new HTC Sense offering DNLA sharing and 720p HD video capture. The monster handset measures 123 x 68 x 11.8mm and weighs 168g. It also sports a 1GHz processor.
Around the back is an 8-megapixel camera with a dual LED flash and autofocus. HTC have added a range of fun effects to the camera, offering fisheye, vignette options and so on.
Looking to capitalise on the multimedia aspect of the new handset, it also comes certified as a Dolby Digital product, integrating both Dolby Mobile and SRS, to give a "front row" media experience.
All the normal connectivity is present, with Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi b/g/n, HSDPA, GPS and all the sensors we've come to expect from HTC - g sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor.
The new phone will be available in October, with Vodafone announced as a launch partner, with an exclusive in some territories.
UPDATE: in the UK the HTC Desire HD will be launching on all networks in mid October, with the exception (initially) of O2. We suspect that there will be some other announcement coming from O2 regarding the Desire HD.
Check out how the HTC Desire HD compares to the iPhone 4. Which is the better handset now? And which is the best Android handset of them all?
