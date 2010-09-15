HTC Desire Z slides out

Predictions, rumour and gossip had alerted us to the incoming HTC Desire Z and following the launch of the G2 on T-Mobile USA, a full touch Android device packing a slide-out QWERTY keyboard was almost inevitable.

The HTC Desire Z features a 3.7-inch capacitive touchscreen display, described as Super LCD, packed into a body that measures 119 x 60.4 x 14.16mm and weighs 180g.

It sits on an 800MHz processor, with 512MB RAM and running Android 2.2 (Froyo).

Around the back a 5-megapixel camera comes with autofocus and an LED flash, also offering HD video capture.

Stripped of its T-Mobile allegiance you'll find it rocking the latest version of HTC Sense, bringing a host of new features, including fast start, a tie up with HTCSense.com and DNLA compatibility.

Of course the focus is on the slide-out keyboard, with HTC saying they have designed the keyboard for intuitive integrated use without having to use an excessive number of shortcuts.

The HTC Desire Z will be a Vodafone exclusive at launch which should be in the middle of October from what we have been told.

