  HTC Desire HD and Desire Z turn up on second shopping site in UK

We've already had Amazon mistakenly list HTC's yet to be announced HTC Desire HD smartphone, and now Mobiles.co.uk has detailed the phones on its coming soon page.

While the sceptic in us here at Pocket-lint says that it's probably the company, owned by Carphone Warehouse, just trying to gain some insight into whether people are interested, we can't help feel that the specs it is listing are probably based on a fact sheet it's been sent ahead of the expected announcement on 15 September.

The site's rundown of the new phone goes: "The HTC Desire HD runs the latest Android 2.2 Froyo operating system on a stunning 4.3 inch touchscreen display. Powered by a 1GHz processor, the Desire HD is capable of running multiple applications with ease. Use Android to customise your phone with exciting new apps and interactive shortcuts and stay close to the people that matter with HTC Sense UI providing live updates from all your favourite social networks. Formerly known as the Ace, the Desire HD boasts a stunning 8 Megapixel camera with 720p HD video capture, and free voice guided SatNav with Google Maps".

A spec sheet confirms more information, like an 8-megapixel camera, 720p HD video recording and the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 2.1v, Wi-Fi, 3G, and HSDPA. It will also, says Mobiles.co.uk, have 4GB internal memory and a microSD slot. References to the HTC Ace are peppered through the blurb.

Incidentally mobiles.co.uk give it a 97 per cent score overall.

Unfortunately there aren't any pictures.

As for the HTC Desire Z mobiles.co.uk has the following to say:

"The HTC Desire Z combines a vivid 3.7 inch touchscreen display with a slide out full QWERTY keyboard making it perfect for browsing the web and messaging friends. Running Android 2.1, users can download new apps, customise the user interface with interactive shortcuts and transform their Desire Z into a SatNav with free turn by turn voice navigation from Google Maps. Powered by a 1GHz processor, the Desire Z also sports HTC's Sense UI which keeps you up to date with all your friends thanks to live updates from your favourite social networks. Also included is HSDPA and Wi-Fi.

The site falls short of saying when, but we have a suspicion that it will be sometime after the 15 September. What do you think?

