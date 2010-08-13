  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  HTC phone news

HTC event 15 September, HTC Desire HD launch?

Well, well, well, an invite for a HTC event on the 15 September has just dropped into the Pocket-lint inbox, teasing us of the possibility of more handset launches.

With no title, but just the words "Come see what HTC has dreamt up" the invite is about as telling as us throwing you in a dark room without a torch.

The image shows what we think looks like smoke from a fire; so are HTC about to release an internet tablet, a new mobile phone like the HTC Desire HD that will stoke the fire of the smartphone world, or are they about to set the world alight with its new announcement?

htc event 15 september htc desire hd launch image 2

We've been playing with the image quality of the invite and revealed the back handset hiding in the smoke, but unfortunately it doesn't show the name or give anything away. What it does suggest though is that it's likely to be a phone. 

Interestingly the event comes just 1 day after this year's Nokia World, and the day after what is currently being rumoured as the time Apple will announce its new iPod range for 2010.

Your guess is as good as ours, either way Pocket-lint will have all the news as it happens.

What do you think HTC will announce at the event?

