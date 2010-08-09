Could this be the HTC Desire HD?

This leaked pic, that is reportedly the highly anticipated HTC Desire HD, has turned up on a forum over in Hong Kong and subsequently picked up by a Hong Kong-based Android blog.

The picture shows that the super smartphone looks a bit like HTC's Evo 4G, with an aluminium style casing, and it will be packing Android in all of its Froyo glory.

The rumoured specs seem to correlate with what we've heard before. Chances are we're looking at a 4.3-inch, 800 x 480, touchscreen device running via a 1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

There's purportedly an 8-megapixel camera, which can also shoot 720p HD video and when it comes to playing back, it supports Xvid and it has SRS audio tech on board as well.

Pocket-lint has heard no confirmation regarding the HTC Desire HD directly from the Taiwanese-based phone giant, but rumours suggest a Q4 2010 launch for the Desire HD.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for all the HTC Desire HD updates as and when we get them.