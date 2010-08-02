HTC Desire HD and HTC Desire Z: Ace and Vision get renamed

Pocket-lint has reported on the reports that the HTC Ace would be released as the HTC Desire HD in the past, and now the rumour has gained even more credibility with a German smartphone site showing off a number of leaked inventory system screen shots that back up the suggestion.

The leaked shots not only state that the HTC Ace would be coming out as the Desire HD, the HTC Vision is also mentioned as being the HTC Desire Z.

So it looks as if we're heading for a Desire double-whammy.

When Pocket-lint spoke to HTC's global PR and online community manager Eric Lin back in June, we were told to expect a big screen HTC release in Europe - although he couldn't confirm any actual handsets. It looks like the Desire HD could have been the phone he was hinting at.

Reports suggest that the Desire HD will be a 4.3-inch WVGA touchscreen phone, running Froyo via a 1 GHZ Qualcomm processor. It's purportedly got an 8-megapixel camera with 720p video recording, Xvid video playback, SRS surround sound, Flash support, 4GB of built-in memory, with expansion up to 32GB - all presented in a uni-body aluminium design.

Details regarding the other handset, the Desire Z, haven't yet been clarified.

Excited by a big screen HTC release on this side of the pond? Let us know what you are planning for your next phone upgrade - has HTC done enough to get your vote?