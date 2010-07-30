  HTC Evo 4G: Froyo update on 3 August

Good news for US Pocket-lint fans. Well, good news if you're a Sprint customer with a HTC Evo 4G at least.

The network has announced that it will be rolling out its Froyo updates in the next few days, with 3 August being an official live date.

You should be able to get your Android 2.2 fix before then however, by starting the update manually using a user-initiated option to download the OS.

Back in June HTC had stated:

"We are working hard with our partners to update the HTC Sense experience on Froyo [2.2] and distribute it to our customers as fast as possible. We expect to release updates for several of our 2010 models including Desire, Legend and Wildfire beginning in Q3".

When Pocket-lint spoke to HTC's Eric Lin in San Diego a few weeks back, he told us that switching from Android 2.1 to 2.2 would be a "much swifter process" than the switch from 1.5 to 2.1 and that updates to Froyo would be done "before Christmas".

And it looks as if HTC and Lin were correct with their statements. As well as this HTC Evo 4G update, we also recently told you that Froyo was set to land over here in the UK on HTC's Desire handset. Plans are also afoot to get the updated OS on the HTC Legend and the HTC Wildfire as well.

Are you an Evo user over in the US of A? Let us know if you'll be updating to Froyo and what you're most looking forward to with the updated OS.