  HTC Desire getting Froyo within days says HTC men

HTC Desire users could get Android 2.2 from as early as the end of the week, according to an employee of the company in Europe who's "jumped the gun", it seems.

In a tweet, Mark Moons, who is the regional director of HTC Benelux at HTC, said:

"We beginnen vanaf morgen met de upgrades naar Android 2.2 voor Desire, later meer devices".

Translated with the help of Twitterific and Google and it actually says in English:

"We start tomorrow with the upgrades to 2.2 for Android Desire, later devices".

However, before you reach for that update button if you're a HTC Desire owner, Moons does state that "That does not mean everyone gets [it] directly tomorrow...there is a bandwidth limit".

Exciting stuff, so we got in touch with Eric Lin, HTC's global PR and online community manager.

He was the man that told Pocket-lint in an exclusive interview back in June that "Switching from 2.1 to 2.2 ... should be a much swifter process", as well as "I would believe that we would be done with our Froyo updates before Christmas".

At the time Lin was suggesting a very cautious Q3 update window, however it seems the transition from Android 2.1 to Android 2.2 with Sense UI has been easier than perhaps previously thought.

Fast forward a month and Lin is now telling us that HTC is expecting "to begin rolling out this update very soon, possibly as early as tomorrow [Thursday 29 July], but some things still need to be checked before we can confirm a specific day".

Of course the Desire is just one of the company's Android 2.1 handsets, but with its flagship getting what seems to be the update within days rather than months, Nexus One owners soon won't be able to brag they are the only handset owners with the latest edition of the Google OS.