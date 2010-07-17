HTC: Droid Eris complaints nothing compared to iPhone 4
While HTC hasn't yet come back with an official comment, in respect to Apple's decision to highlight the Droid Eris' performance at its emergency press conference, it was happy to let Pocket-lint know about how many of its customers have complained about the Droid Eris.
If you remember, the Droid Eris was one of the handsets featured in the Apple press conference, now dubbed the Antennagate conference, with Steve Jobs and Apple singling it out over more popular handsets like the all metal bodied HTC Legend, and the metal chassis HTC Desire or HTC Nexus One.
So what percentage of people have complained?
"Approximately .016% of customers", Eric Lin, the company's global PR and online community manager exclusively revealed to us before adding that "we have had very few complaints about signal or antenna problems on the Eris".
Admittedly it's not as hard hitting as Nokia or RIM's "Apple's attempt to draw RIM into Apple's self-made debacle is unacceptable" statement, but hopefully that's still to come.
We will keep you posted.
