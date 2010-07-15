HTC Desire HD: the new name for the HTC Ace?

Following the news that Pocket-lint brought you last week, about the HTC Ace possibly being a UK variation of the HTC Incredible and landing later in the year, further rumours have now surfaced that the HTC Ace, may actually become the HTC Desire HD.

According to etailer supertrader.co.uk, the HTC Desire HD will be the UK's next flagship Android device offering a considerably bigger screen than the current HTC Desire, and a better spec sheet in the camera department as well.

Those rumours match up with comments that Eric Lin, HTC's global PR and online community manager, told Pocket-lint at the Uplinq conference in San Diego. At the time he mentioned a few interesting facts, especially when asked if the HTC Evo was coming to the UK: "Currently there’s only been interest in this big screen thing here [in the US] from an American carrier", he exclusively revealed. "But I definitely think that because of all of the interest that people have had in the Evo, and how well it’s been selling, that you’ll definitely see European carriers be like 'uh-oh, maybe we should get something like that'. But I don’t have anything [to announce] quite yet".

According to the website, Rumoured specs are:

- 4.3-inch WVGA touchscreen

- 8-Megapixel Camera

- 1 GHZ Qualcomm processor

- Android 2.2 OS

- HD 720p video capture

- Xvid video playback

- SRS surround sound

- Automatic face tracking

- Adobe Flash 10 support

- 4GB internal memory (up to 32GB)

- Ebook reader feature

- Uni-body aluminium design

The HTC Desire HD is rumoured to be released October 2010. HTC weren't available for comment at the time of writing. However, the company's standard response is that it doesn't comment on rumour or speculation.

What do you think? Are these rumours on the money, or do you think that HTC wouldn't launch such a device? Let us know in the comments below