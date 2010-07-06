HTC explains why Android 2.2: Froyo updates are slow to arrive

To further explain why the roll-out of the Android 2.2 operating system, codenamed Froyo, is yet to reach the company's Desire, Legend and Wildfire handsets, Eric Lin, HTC's global PR and online community manager spoke exclusively to Pocket-lint at the Qualcomm Uplinq convention in San Diego, USA - where he also hinted that Gingerbread may not arrive until 2011.

"It takes time to port all of our applications over to Froyo and then make sure that it is running well on each of our devices", said Lin. "That’s not like a one week kind of project. We need to make sure that our applications are taking advantage of the Froyo features. To make sure that they’re all running properly on the OS now that it’s a new version. And then to make sure that it's running on our hardware as well as we expect".

Indeed, he suggests that the updates are going quicker than could be expected: "I don’t think you’re going to see that really long six month, seven month lag, like you saw in the updates from 1.5 to 2.1, simply because it’s a less severe change.

"Switching from 2.1 to 2.2, they made a lot of tweaks, but they didn’t make any gigantic changes, so it should be a much swifter process".

But could it all be in vain, with Gingerbread expected before the end of the year?

"I don’t think so. I don’t know what Gingerbread involves, but I would believe that we would be done with our Froyo updates before Christmas. And since Google hasn’t made any announcements as to when Gingerbread is going to come out, I’m not going to make that guess, it could be Q1 of next year".

So, at least HTC is trying to do things right, if not exactly right now.