HTC Aria: Available on AT&T stateside
HTC has revealed details of its latest Android handset - the HTC Aria. Boasting Android 2.1 and a 3.2-inch HVGA touchscreen, the phone will be available on AT&T for less than $130 once you've received a $100 rebate.
You'll have to shell out $229.99 to get the HTC Aria in the first place but you'll be given a promotion card to mail-in and get $100 of this back during your two year agreement with AT&T.
The phone is ultra portable - measuring just 4 inches long and weighing just 115g and it has a seamless wrap-around soft-touch back cover which eliminates those nasty sharp edges. It looks a bit like the HTC HD mini albeit with a slightly different button arrangement.
Despite its diddy frame, the HTC Aria still has a pretty good spec including 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a 5-megapixel camera. It also has a 700MHz processor with 256MB of RAM. It has just 512MB of memory but it does have a microSD card slot.
There's no news yet with regards to UK availability, but we're talking to our HTC sources and we'll let you know as soon as we learn anything.
