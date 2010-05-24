  HTC Vision: Do you desire a QWERTY keyboard?

Imagine this if you will. A HTC Desire walks into a bar and immediately catches the eye of a HTC Touch Pro2. After playing it cool for a bit, the Desire buys the Touch Pro2 a drink. One thing leads to another, and they end up in a cheap motel where, well, you know. 9 months later the repercussions of that drunken evening are realised when a new HTC hybrid offspring is born. That offspring would be the HTC Vision.

Basically, that whole introduction paragraph was an elaborate, and rather ridiculous, way of saying that HTC will be releasing a new handset that is identical to the Desire in every way, with a physical QWERTY keyboard a la the HTC Touch Pro2.

The Vision moniker will probably not stick with the handset, HTC usually change working titles before its handsets hit the market. But Vision is the codename that has shown up in a piece of code uncovered from HTC's internal website.

It's not known whether it will be running Android 2.1 or 2.2, but what is known is that a physical keyboard is going to add some heftiness to the Desire's 119 x 60 x 11.9mm frame. Is there really any need for a physical keyboard? Seriously, can people not handle a virtual one?

The photo's a mock up by the way, from Tweakers, who broke the story. If anyone knows who the bearded man with the Smurf like creatures is, let us know please.