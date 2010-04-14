HTC planning to develop its own OS?
In an interview with Bloomberg, HTC's CEO Cheng Hui-Ming has revealed that his company is looking into the possibility of developing its own operating system from scratch. "We continue to assess, but that requires a few conditions to justify it", he told the market news site.
If the company did so, the idea would be to reduce dependence on external developers, who create the Android and Windows Mobile platforms that the company currently uses. However, HTC said it would still continue to support those platforms. "There are many multiple factors to be considered together, rather than a simple statement as to own or not to own", Cheng added.
HTC is currently the biggest producer of Android phones worldwide, and its name has started to become synonymous with the platform, despite also putting out several Windows Mobile devices. The company refused to comment, however, on rumours that it's among the bidders for Palm and its Pre and Pixi handsets, as well as its WebOS platform.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments