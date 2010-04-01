  HTC Desire gets first firmware update

It might have only just got a rough and ready release in the UK, with many operators yet to stock the device, but that hasn't stopped HTC releasing an Over The Air (OTA) update for the new flagship Android 2.1 phone.

"In our commitment to providing you with the best user experience, we are pushing out a new firmware update to your phone", says the company on their support pages.

"Your phone will receive a notification of this update when it is made available. Simply press OK to accept the update via a data connection such as Wi-Fi or GPRS/3G. After installing the update, you can confirm a successful update by confirming the Software Number which will be 1.15.405.4 for an HTC phone.

Users are recommended to find a free Wi-Fi hotspot or an unlimited data plan to apply this update.

We aren't sure what it fixes or adds, so if you run the update and see something cool that's different let us know in the comments below.