HTC Legend, Desire and HD mini priced and up for pre-order
Expansys is quick out of the gates on the new announcements from HTC at Mobile World Congress, since it is already taking pre-orders for those that can't wait for the new Nexus One and Hero replacements to land.
UK shoppers looking to get an unlocked handset will be able to buy the HTC Legend for £399.99 while would be HTC Desire owners will have to pay £449.99.
HTC HD mini owners looking for some Windows Mobile 6.5.3 until Windows Phone 7 comes out (it won't be upgradable) can get in cheap for £349.99.
No word from Expansys on when the new handsets will be hitting the shop, but with HTC suggesting an end of March/Early April launch window it won't be long now.
