HTC Incredible photos appear online

Some photos have leaked onto the Web of a handset that claims to be the "HTC Incredible". It bears a striking visual similarity to the HTC Photon, seen in the leaked 2010 roadmap, but instead of running Windows Mobile, it's running Android 2.1.

It apparently also has a 3.5-inch or 3.7-inch display, a Snapdragon CPU (which runs at 1GHz) and 256MB of RAM. The screen may or may not be AMOLED, and the trackball of the HTC Hero and HTC Magic has been replaced with an optical trackpad instead.

The back has dual LED flashes, but there's no word on the quality of the camera. The device is apparently headed for Verizon in the USA, but it's not clear if it'll make it to Britain - HTC's lineup is often rather different on the opposite sides of the Atlantic. When we hear more, we'll let you know.