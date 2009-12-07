Verizon offers Droid Eris deal
Verizon has announced a buy-one-get-one-free offer for the Droid Eris, the Android-equipped HTC handset which the network is pushing alongside the Motorola Droid.
The offer will get you two Droid Eris phones if you buy one for £100. You'll need to sign up to two 24-month contracts that come with the "email feature", but Verizon's offering free activation between Fridays and Mondays and free overnight shipping for the devices.
The network also praises the "thousands of apps and hundreds of widgets available on the Android market", which could be a sign that Android's App Market is beginning to get a little bit of traction against the might of the iPhone.
Could this persuade you to pick up a Droid for yourself and a significant other? Or is the double 24-month contract too much to bear? Let us know what you think in the comments.
- Apple to launch an iPhone with triple-lens camera in 2019, says report
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- BlackBerry KeyTwo "Athena" revealed in amazing press picture leak
- Leaked LG G7 ThinQ documents reveal heavy focus on camera and AI tech
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- The new Nokia 6 is out today so here are the best Nokia 6 deals
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- BlackBerry KeyTwo: What's the story so far?
- Seven best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at EE
Comments