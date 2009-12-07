  Verizon offers Droid Eris deal

Verizon has announced a buy-one-get-one-free offer for the Droid Eris, the Android-equipped HTC handset which the network is pushing alongside the Motorola Droid.

The offer will get you two Droid Eris phones if you buy one for £100. You'll need to sign up to two 24-month contracts that come with the "email feature", but Verizon's offering free activation between Fridays and Mondays and free overnight shipping for the devices.

The network also praises the "thousands of apps and hundreds of widgets available on the Android market", which could be a sign that Android's App Market is beginning to get a little bit of traction against the might of the iPhone.

Could this persuade you to pick up a Droid for yourself and a significant other? Or is the double 24-month contract too much to bear? Let us know what you think in the comments.