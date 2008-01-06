New HP Silver and Oak handset details leaked

HP is set to announce two new PDA smartphone devices on Vodafone this year according to confidential documents from Vodafone.

Called the HP Silver and HP Oak, The new smartphones, will according to the slides will sport Windows Mobile 6.

The HP Silver will also come with with BlackBerry maker, RIM's, SureType keypad.

Set for release in July 2008 and September respectively, the Silver and Oak will take advantage of Vodafone's expanding 7.2 HSDPA market offering extremely fast internet connectivity in patches around the capital.

Failing the HSDPA connectivity HP will also according to the documents offer Wi-Fi so users can connect in the office and GPS so users won't get lost.

The phones, will also feature a QVGA (320 x 240) colour display.

The news was broken by American website, BoyGeniusReport.com

We expect more details at 3GSM next month.

We will keep you posted.