  iPAQ 514 Voice Messenger joins HP's lineup

And here comes another new smartphone to start off the afternoon, this time from HP.

HP's latest iPAQ, the 514 Voice Messenger, runs on Windows Mobile 6, features Wi-Fi connectivity, and works over GSM/EDGE networks.

To complement its Wi-Fi capabilities, the 514 can be used as a VoIP phone by integrating the phone in to office systems.

To satisfy the demanding business users, the 514 supports push email, and features an extra-long battery life of over 6 hours of talk time.

Microsoft Office Mobile suite is built-in to the phones, so that users can easily view and edit various documents.

Security is attended to with HP's over the air device management that lets remote technicians, like IT managers, access the phone to erase data if its lost or stolen.

The business side of the phone is complemented by the multimedia features, which include a 1.3MP camera, speakers, Bluetooth, and 128MB of memory.

HP expects it to retail this spring for around £200. BT has already announced that it will form part of its BT Fusion offerings.