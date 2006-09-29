  HP launch three new HP iPAQ Pocket PCs

HP has announced the launch of three new HP iPAQ Pocket PCs and announced availability of a 3G broadband wireless notebook.

The new models include the HP iPAQ rx5000 series Travel Companion, the HP iPAQ rw6815 Personal Messenger and the HP iPAQ rx4000 Mobile Media Companion.

The HP iPAQ Travel Companion will come with a SiRF Star III GPS receiver, maps pre-installed and run on Microsoft's Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system.

HP has turned to TomTom to provide the software rather than previous outings with Via Michelin and it will come with regional maps of Western Europe pre-installed on internal 1GB/2GB Flash memory (vary per model) using TomTom Navigator 6.

The HP iPAQ rx4000 Mobile Media Companion features over 1GB of user available memory makes it simple to carry along music, photos, and videos with Secure Digital (supports SDIO) slot allowing easy transfer and storage of content onto SD and MMC memory cards6.

All iPAQs introduced today include a number of connectivity and data protection features, including WLAN access, Bluetooth 2.0 and persistent storage to help prevent the loss of data, settings, and installed applications if users remove or forget to charge the battery.

HP iPAQ rx5000 series Travel Companion, the HP iPAQ rw6815 Personal Messenger and the HP iPAQ rx4000 Mobile Media Companion will be available at the end of October for the following estimated street prices.

The HP iPAQ rx5000 series Travel Companion will be £299 inc VAT - £349 inc VAT, depending on model

The HP iPAQ rw6815 Personal Messenger will be £369.99 inc VAT and the HP iPAQ rx4000 Mobile Media Companion is available from £199.99 SRP inc VAT from Dixons / PC World stores exclusively for the iPAQ rx4240; and £249.99 inc Vat for the higher end iPAQ rx 4540 with on board 1GB storage available from all major retailers and eresellers.