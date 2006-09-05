  HP launches iPaq rx4000 with Wi-Fi and VoIP support

HP has launched a portable media player in order to compete with Sony’s Mylo and the myriad other devices already on the market.

Like the Mylo, the iPaq rx4000 features Wi-Fi so that users can download music and movies wirelessly; it also supports making phone calls over VoIP, once the appropriate software has been downloaded to the device.

Content can be viewed in either landscape or portrait mode, and a scroll wheel provides one-handed navigation. The screen is a not-particularly-generous 2.8-inch, but this allows it to maintain a tiny, pocketable size. In addition, the screen is touch sensitive for quick navigation.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the device also supports Bluetooth, and is built on the Windows Mobile 5.0 platform so that calendar and contacts can be synchronised easily with PCs, and can run popular programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for mobile devices.

Pocket-lint is awaiting information on pricing and availability in the UK.