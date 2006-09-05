  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HP phone news

HP launches iPaq rx4000 with Wi-Fi and VoIP support

|
  HP launches iPaq rx4000 with Wi-Fi and VoIP support
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

HP has launched a portable media player in order to compete with Sony’s Mylo and the myriad other devices already on the market.

Like the Mylo, the iPaq rx4000 features Wi-Fi so that users can download music and movies wirelessly; it also supports making phone calls over VoIP, once the appropriate software has been downloaded to the device.

Content can be viewed in either landscape or portrait mode, and a scroll wheel provides one-handed navigation. The screen is a not-particularly-generous 2.8-inch, but this allows it to maintain a tiny, pocketable size. In addition, the screen is touch sensitive for quick navigation.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the device also supports Bluetooth, and is built on the Windows Mobile 5.0 platform so that calendar and contacts can be synchronised easily with PCs, and can run popular programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for mobile devices.

Pocket-lint is awaiting information on pricing and availability in the UK.

PopularIn Phones
  1. BlackBerry Key2 full spec list revealed, Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM and much more
  2. EE is looking for customers to test the UK’s first 5G trial in Tech City
  3. Apple WWDC 2018: All the announcements that matter
  4. Asus ROG Phone initial review: The serious flagship smartphone for PUBG gamers and more
  5. Best OnePlus 6 deals and price for June 2018
  1. What is Memoji? Apple's new Animoji explained
  2. Lenovo Z5 'all-screen' smartphone isn't 'all-screen' after all. Yep, there's a notch.
  3. Can I get iOS 12 on my iPhone or iPad?
  4. Asus ROG Phone vs Razer Phone: What's the difference?
  5. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
Comments