HP and Vodafone team up to offer wireless broadband on new laptops

HP and Vodafone have announced a new joint marketing scheme that puts Vodafone wireless high-speed service on HP notebook computers.

HP broadband wireless notebooks will integrate Vodafone's global 3G and HSDPA high-speed service, making it quick and easy to connect worldwide.

Steven Gales, senior Category Manager of Notebooks at HP in the UK, said, "Expanding the range of HP Broadband Wireless notebooks to include mobile connectivity from Vodafone and worldwide standards like 3G/3G broadband (HSDPA) is critically important to addressing a truly global customer need for pervasive, high-speed wireless access when out of the office".

The first notebook to be released under this scheme is the HP Compaq 6400 Notebook PC series, which has integrated wireless WAN capabilities that will be expanded to include support for Vodafone's high-speed wireless network.