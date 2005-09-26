HP launches new iPAQ models

HP has launched a range of new iPAQ models and a mobile printer as it hopes to strengthen its offering in the run up to Christmas.

HP today announced that it is expanding its mobile offerings with the HP iPAQ rx1950 series Pocket PC, enhanced HP iPAQ hx2000 series Pocket PCs, HP Deskjet 460 Mobile Printer series and upgrades to Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0 for select HP iPAQ models.

The latest HP iPAQ handhelds are equipped with the latest Microsoft Windows Mobile Version 5.0 operating system.

The HP iPAQ rx1950 will wi-fi support, an SD slot, a removable Lithium-Ion battery, a 3.5in screen all in a package that weights 125grams.

The upgraded HP iPAQ hx2000 series includes the HP iPAQ hx2790 with biometric fingerprint sensor. The series will also include Intel PXA270 Processors with speeds of 312, 520 and 624 MHz and up to 144 MB of user available memory. The hx2490 and hx2790 series will offer connection via Wi-Fi or its built-in Bluetooth. It will also feature dual expansion slots (Compact Flash Type II and SDslots).

HP has also used today to announce the Deskjet 460 Mobile Printer series for the “professional” who needs rugged, high-performance wireless printing from all mobile devices. It will offer wireless printing via Bluetooth and 802.11 from notebook PCs and PDAs as well as digital cameras and memory cards. The printer will offer printing speeds up to 17 pages per minute black (ppm) and 16 ppm colour as well as the ability to add an optional Lithium-Ion that promises to print up to 450 pages per charge

HP can alos confirm that it will be offering a Windows Mobile 5.0 upgrade program for the HP iPAQ hx2110, hx2410 and hx2750 series. These software upgrades are available now and can be purchased directly from HP.

The HP iPAQ rx1950 series, HP iPAQ hx2000 series, HP Deskjet 460 Mobile Printer series and Windows Mobile 5.0 upgrade kit are now available for the following estimated street prices:

HP iPAQ rx1950: 186 GBP

HP iPAQ hx2190: 225 GBP

HP iPAQ hx2490: 271 GBP

HP iPAQ hx2790: 312 GBP

HP iPAQ hx2000 series Windows Mobile 5.0 upgrade: £26 GBP

HP Deskjet 460c: 169 GBP

HP Deskjet 460cb: 199 GBP

HP Deskjet 460wbt: 229 GBP