HP's Sprocket pocket-sized printer lets you print instant smartphone photos

HP has introduced the Sprocket, a compact, pocket-sized printer that can instantly print 2 x 3-inch photos from your smartphone. To print photos, you'll need to open up the Sprocket app for iOS and Android and connect to the printer via Bluetooth.

The app can pull in photos from your phone, Facebook, Flickr and Instagram accounts and can also access live camera so you can take a picture and immediately print it.

HP offers a whole range of editing options from within the app, such as adding captions and borders which are then printed out on sticky-backed Zink paper. This paper doesn't rely on ink cartridges, but tiny crystals that heat up to show colours, so you don't need to worry about changing cartridges all the time. You can also share your images on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook.

You can take the Sprocket around with you thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery, although HP doesn't say how long it should last, but it does take around 90 minutes to fully charge.

The HP Sprocket is available now in white and rose gold or black and silver for £99.99. A 20-pack of Zink paper will set you back £9.99 a time.