HP could return to smartphones with a 5.8-inch Windows 10 handset

Microsoft's strategy with Windows 10 is clear: it's one platform across all sorts of devices, Xbox, PC, tablets or smartphones.

At the moment, the last category is rather under-populated, with only a smattering of Microsoft's own Lumia devices presenting a Windows 10 mobile experience and most other manufacturers choosing alternative platforms.

But with Microsoft's "one platform" message being pitched primarily toward business, it might open the door for those who want to play in this sector. HP might be one such company.

HP has something of a chequered smartphone history. Those with a long memory might remember the halcyon days of Windows Mobile, with the HP Ipaq family, after the company merged with Compaq. More recently, you might remember the 2010 acquisition of Palm.

The latest rumours suggest a device called the HP Falcon could be readying itself for takeoff of Mobile World Congress 2016, in February.

The rumoured specs of the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset, 3GB of RAM and a huge 5.8-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display.

There's talk of a 20-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel front camera, and of course, Windows 10.

The German source of this information suggests that HP is testing the device internally but it might find its way to MWC2016 if the company thinks it can make it a profitable venture.

Whether the HP Falcon will see the light of day remains to be seen, but we suspect that if it does, it will be for business roll-out rather than trying to break into the consumer segment.