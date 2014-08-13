  HP in talks with Apple to use an enterprise version of Siri

Apple apparently held discussions with Hewlett-Packard earlier this year regarding an enterprise version of Siri, though all of the talks occured before the company announced an enterprise partnership with IBM.

According to a report from The Information, the two companies met over a search product nicknamed "Enterprise Siri". It would allow, at least in this instance, HP employees to ask their mobile devices for company-specific information such as financial data or even product inventory data. That said, HP was simaltaneously talking with Google's Android division over a similar "Enterprise Siri" product.

Obviously a partnership with Android would result in something like an enterprise version of Google Now, where HP employees would ask their Android devices for company data just like they normally would to get information about weather, traffic, etc. Although Google doesn't offer a Google Now integration with corporate databases, Apple and IBM have recently come together to transform the enterprise market.

In July, Apple detailed a "landmark partnership" with IBM that could "redefine the way work will get done". IBM plans to wield its expertise in big data and analytics to develop more than 100 industry-specific apps, while Apple will offer its design chops and the user experience of the iPhone and iPad.

The Information's report didn't mention whether Apple's talks with HP have progressed, or even if HP decided to go with Google instead, but it's clear that technology companies are starting to view the enterprise and business market as an area ripe for exploration.

After all, according to Forbes, about 98 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and 92 per cent of Global 500 companies use Apple's mobile devices.