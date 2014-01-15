HP Slate 6 phablet and Slate 7 VoiceTab tablet revealed, hitting India first
HP has released press images of its two new Slate devices which will be officially announced later today.
The HP Slate 6 is a 6-inch phablet with a 1280 x 720 IPS display. A 5-megapixel camera is on the rear, while the front sports a 2-megapixel snapper.
The HP Slate 7 VoiceTab is more of a tablet device, with a 7-inch 1280 x 800 IPS display. It too comes with a 5-megapixel camera on the rear and 2-megapixel front-facing cam. Both devices come with front-facing stereo speakers too.
They are also thin devices with the Slate 6 having just less than a 9mm waistline, while the Slate 7 is 9.5mm thick. And they both come packed with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.
Unfortunately, those who were looking to give these a spin in the UK or US will have to wait a bit longer as they are heading to India first for a February release.
Speaking to Re/code during the recent CES trade show in Las Vegas, HP VP for the consumer PC business, Ron Coughlin, said that although there might be an opportunity to release the devices elsewhere, the company is focusing on India initially.
"I won’t say where or when, but you can expect us to do more in the coming months. We'll be talking about this in a more expansive way. But right now we’re focused on a successful launch in India," he said.
