  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HP phone news

HP looking to make smartphone comeback

|
Pocket-lint HP looking to make smartphone comeback
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

HP is to re-enter the smartphone market, claims one of the company's executives in Asia. And it "will give a differentiated experience".

Yam Su Yin, HP's senior director of consumer PCs and tablets, Asia-Pacific, told The Indian Express that the company had to stay in the smartphone business, even though it had had its fingers burnt badly with the acquisition of Palm and the subsequent failure of webOS.

When asked if HP had a smartphone in the works, the company executive said that it did but without giving a set timescale. "The answer is yes," she said. "But I cannot give a timetable. It would be silly if we say no. HP has to be in the game.

"Being late you have to create a different set of propositions. There are still things that can be done. Its not late. When HP has a smartphone, it will give a differentiated experience."

HP has been busy releasing Android and Windows 8 devices, although we would expect HP to favour the former for a future mobile phone. When it is ready to return to the smartphone market with a new device, it would be wise to use the platform that is firmly ensconced as the global number one in terms of market share.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
No 5G iPhone for 2019, you'll have to wait until 2020 for Apple adoption
Comments