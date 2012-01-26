  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HP phone news

HP Open webOS set for September launch

|
  HP Open webOS set for September launch
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners
The top 8 reasons to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from John Lewis and Partners

Back in December HP finally made up its mind on the fate of webOS, stating that it would make the mobile operating system open source in the hope that it will live on by being used by companies looking for an alternative to Android or Windows Phone 7.

That ambition has now become a step closer to reality as the computer giant has detailed the roadmap for the platform that will eventually become known as Open webOS 1.0.

It all kicks off now with the release of a new generation of Enyo framework - an open source JavaScript lightweight app framework that supports WebKit, which allows developers to distribute their Enyo-based webOS apps across other platforms.

This will be expanded to Enyo 2.0 and 2.1 by April meaning the "write once, run anywhere" ethos will extend further; from mobile devices to desktop web browsers including Chrome, IE9, Firefox, and Safari. Open webOS 1.0 will hit officialdom by September.

"HP is bringing the innovation of the webOS platform to the open source community," said Bill Veghte, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of HP. "This is a decisive step toward meeting our goal of accelerating the platform's development and ensuring that its benefits will be delivered to the entire ecosystem of web applications."

It's certainly a far cry from completely ditching the one-time Palm platform, which looked on the cards not too long ago.

Whether the damage has already been done by HP in permanently damaging the reputation webOS remains to be seen though....

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments