  HP Pre 3 shipping in UK

The HP Pre 3 will be making its grand arrival tomorrow, with online retailer Handtec already shipping out handsets for delivery.

The new WebOS powered smartphone is listed as in stock and available for next day delivery from the seller, who have the handset on sale at £349.98 unlocked. Similarly retailer Clove has it on sale and shipping on the 17th for £360. This means pricing rumours were spot on, the 8 July speculation however was a bit over eager.

The handset features a 1.4GHz Qualcomm processor, Web OS 2.2, 8GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM. On the front is a VGA camera and the back has a 5 megapixel 720p capable snapper. There is of course the BlackBerry Torch style slide out keyboard. There is also a 480 x 800 3.6 inch display to enjoy all your snaps, video and general WebOS tomfoolery on.

Orange will have the new handset in stock but exact monthly pricing deals are yet to be announced. Exciting times over at camp HP then, with the Pre 3 definitely being one to watch.

UPDATE: An Orange spokesman has told Pocket-lint the following:

"We are not ranging the Pre 3 in our direct channels"

Fan of WebOS? Let us know...