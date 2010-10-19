HP goes official with Palm Pre 2 and webOS 2.0

Well, we kind of knew that HP had the webOS 2.0, Palm Pre 2, up its sleeve, but we have to admit that we didn't see it landing this soon.

The electronics giant has confirmed that the Palm Pre 2 will be launching in France with SFR (the source of the original leak) on 22 October - yep, this week.

The phone will make its way to the US (via Verizon) and Canada "in the coming months" with no word yet as to when it might hit British shores.

Featuring webOS 2.0, the Palm Pre 2 will pack a 1GHz CPU and have a 5-megapixel camera, a glass screen and "a sleeker, streamlined design that still gives users the ideal combination of a vivid touchscreen and a slide-out keyboard".

webOS 2.0 is the evolution of the software that was present on the first wave of Palm handsets and brings with it True Multitasking; Just Type, which lets you compose without opening an app; HP Synergy and Exhibition apps, for when your phone is charging, Flash 10.1, Skype, Text Assist, Quickoffice mobile suite and Facebook 2.0.

As well as being present on the Palm Pre 2, webOS 2.0 is also due to roll out to existing Palm users in the coming months.

"With webOS 2.0, we’re advancing the innovations we introduced 16 months ago, expanding the features that make webOS great for consumers, enterprises and developers", said Jon Rubinstein, senior vice president and general manager, Palm Global Business Unit, HP.

"We’ve made tremendous strides since the platform launched, and now we’re taking our biggest leap forward with powerful new features that make it easier to get more things done with your webOS device".

Talk about bolt from the blue. We'll try our best to get UK specific info ASAP.

Excitied by webOS 2.0 and the Palm Pre 2? Give us your thoughts below.