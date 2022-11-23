(Pocket-lint) - Honor has officially unveiled its latest foldable phone, the Honor Magic Vs.

It was announced during an event in China that also saw the launch of the Honor 80 Series. It will be available in Honor's homeland first, with pre-orders being taken from 23 November, and will roll out to other countries globally from Q1 2023.

The Magic Vs is the brand's second foldable (after the Honor Magic V) and adopts a similar book-style style approach.

However, it is just 12.9mm thin when folded and weighs less, at 261g. It has a 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, plus an internal display that unfolds to present a 7.9-inch screen. It has a 120Hz refresh rate.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Honor claims to have improved the hinge design, with the capability to withstand over 400,000 folds.

There's a 5,000mAh battery on board, with support for 66W wired fast charging (100 per cent in just 46 minutes).

A triple camera system can be found on the rear consisting of a 54-megapixel IMX800 main cam, 50-megapixel ultra-wide and macro, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and comes in two memory options - 8GB RAM / 256GB storage or 12GB RAM / 51GB storage.

The Chinese price for the Honor Magic Vs will be 7,499 yuan (around £880).

Also announced was the Honor 80 and Honor 80 Pro mid-range handsets. Both are geared at the vlogging community, with the standard model sporting a 160-megapixel main camera, and the Pro featuring the same CPU as the Magic Vs - the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It also carries a 4,800mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison · 16 June 2022 Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Honro 80 Series will also be available to pre-order in China from 23 November. There's no word yet on whether it will also be released elsewhere. Prices start at 2,699 yuan (£317).

Writing by Rik Henderson.