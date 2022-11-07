Confirmed: Honor's next flagship phone announced on 23 November

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed that it will announce its next flagship phone on 23 November, 2022. The company hasn't given us any more details, but we do know that it will take place at UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET).

As for what to expect, there are plenty of rumours including that this could be the Magic5. If so, we've heard that it will feature a 6.8-inch display and a 50-megapixel camera, but it's also possible that Honor could announce something else entirely.

Honor's messaging for the new device is purposefully vague and simply says that it will be a new "flagship product" which leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Another possibility is that this will be something more akin to the Honor Magic V, a 7.9-inch foldable that we first took a proper look at back in March.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Stay tuned for a big surprise, the new flagship is coming your way on November 23. pic.twitter.com/thYanFqhZD — HONOR (@Honorglobal) November 7, 2022

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 30 September 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

The Magic V was an impressive device, and if this is indeed a replacement we can look forward to something equally as fancy. Foldables might be getting more and more popular, but that doesn't mean that a new launch isn't exciting.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see what Honor has to announce in a couple of weeks - we're sure that we won't be alone.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.