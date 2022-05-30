(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced its latest flagship range of phones - the 70 Series.

Launched during an event in China, the Honor 70, 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ each feature a triple-camera system and summetrical curved design.

The Honor 70 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display, while the 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ models up the size to 6.78-inches.

They all differ when it comes to processing, however, with the Honor 70 Pro+ running on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The Honor 70 Pro sports the Dimensity 8000, whereas the standard Honor 70 carries Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU instead.

They each feature the latest Honor Magic UI 6.1 platform based on Android 12.

The main camera for each of the family features a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor, supported by a 50-megapixel 122-degrees ultra-wide that doubles as a macro.

The Pro models also come with an 8-megapixel telephoto cam, supporting 3x optical and 30x digital zoom.

Pre-orders for the Honor 70 Series phones are now open in China, with the on-sale date listed as 7 June 2022. Prices start at 2,699 yuan (around £320).

A global release for the Honor 70 Series is yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.