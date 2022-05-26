(Pocket-lint) - Honor has taken to social media platform - Weibo - to tease features of its upcoming new phone range, which will launch in China on 30 May, including details of its camera sensors and charging speeds.

The range is expected to feature three models: Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro and Honor 70 Pro+, and Honor has confirmed that the entire series will be outfitted with the Sony IMX800 camera sensor.

This is Sony's new flagship camera sensor for 2022, and will likely end up being the sensor behind the camera of many top tier Android phones this year.

What's more, Honor is going to equip the Honor 70 series with 100W fast charging, enabling super speedy battery refills. It hasn't stated the capacity of the batteries yet, or how quickly they will refill exactly, but it will be very fast.

In another separate teaser post, the company also showed a glimpse of the rear design which has a subtle diamond pattern, and a camera housing that refines previous designs.

Rather than have two large circles housing the camera lenses, it has two chunky pill-shapes, but housed within what looks to be aluminium with chamfered edges and a classy gold finish. It seems a lot more purposeful than the two circle approach.

As for other specs, it's claimed the Honor 70, 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 respectively. This places them right in the competitive mid-range market.

There's been no news yet as to whether the phones will launch outside China. For now, all we know is that the phones will launch in the company's home country on 30 May at 19:30 local time.

