Honor 70 pops up on 3C certification website

(Pocket-lint) - Although we're yet to see the Honor 60 released outside of China, a successor has allegedly popped up on the country's 3C certification website.

Thought to be the Honor 70, a handset listed under the model number FNE-ANOO has been spotted. Few details are available for now, although the listing reveals it will have 66W fast charging.

Certification with each country's communications regular is required to release phones in the region and China is no exception. But a listing doesn't necessarily mean a device is on the brink of release. It can sometimes take months of testing before it is finally approved for use.

The Honor 70 then is not really expected to be announced until later this year - possibly around the end of 2022, if the Honor 60 schedule was anything to go by.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 11 May 2022

In the meantime, we still await that particular series' arrival in the UK and Europe. As a guess, we'd say it'll be launched globally in October (much like the Honor 50 was last year). And, in that case, a wider rollout for an Honor 70 is far off.

We'll naturally keep you informed as this story develops and we receive new information on the next Honor flagship.

Writing by Rik Henderson.