Honor X9 5G announced with SD 695 and 66W SuperCharge tech

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has launched a mid-range handset as part of its X range that will roll out across multiple global markets in the coming weeks and months.

The Honor X9 5G will first be available in Malaysia, with pre-orders now available. It features a 6.81-inch FullView display with a 2388 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. There are 128GB amd 256GB variants, and dual-SIM capabilities.

The rear camera is set into a circular unit sporting a 48-megapixel main camera, plus 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel bokeh cams.

The front camera is hidden behind a small hole-punch cutout top-centre. It uses a 16-megapixel sensor.

A 4,800mAh battery is capable of being fast charged using Honor's 66W SuperCharge technology. This is capable of charging the phone to 50 per cent from flat in just 15 minutes. You can also get 81 per cent charge from flat in just 30 minutes.

The Honor X9 5G will be available in titanium silver, midnight black, or ocean blue colours and costs 1099 RM (around £199 at today's exchange rate).

We'll update you if and when it is available in Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.