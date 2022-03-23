Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Honor X8 launches globally with decent specs at an affordable price

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced the latest phone in its X series, the Honor X8.

It's the first time Honor's affordable series has been introduced internationally, with the handset first making its way to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch "FullView" display that keeps the bezels as slim as possible. It sports a 2388 x 1080 resolution and offers an eBook mode and dark mode to ease eye strain for different activities.

A quad-camera setup on the rear includes a 64-megapixal main cam, 5-megapixel wide angle, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with 6GB of RAM. However, the latter can be expanded to 8GB through Honor's RAM Turbo technology, which assigns a portion of the flash memory as additional RAM when needed.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 13 hours of continuous YouTube viewing, or 19 hours for web browsing. The 4,000mAh battery also supports 22.W wired fast charging, with three hours of heavy use available after just 10 minutes on charge.

There are three colours available: titanium silver, midnight black, and ocean blue.

The Honor X8 will be available from 24 March priced at 899 Arab Emirates Dirham (AED). That equates to around £185 / €221 at today's exchange rate.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
