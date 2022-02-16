Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Honor phone news

Honor teases Magic 4 series, due for reveal 28 February at MWC

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Honor Honor teases Magic 4 series, due for reveal 28 February at MWC
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Just ahead of Mobile World Congress 2022, Honor has confirmed in an official Tweet that its Magic 4 series will be revealed on 28 February at the show in Barcelona.

It's been 12 months of rapid-fire releases from the Chinese brand - now independent from its former Huawei ownership - with the company revealing the Honor 50, Honor 60, Honor Magic V, Honor Magic 3, and now Honor Magic 4 series all within that period. Phew.

It's been less than six months since the Magic 3 series was announced, though, so just how different will the Magic 4 series be? Well, based on the Honor 50 versus Honor 60 we'd anticipate the answer is "not very".

Honor says it will be "full of features that will unleash the Power of Magic", which doesn't tell us a whole lot. The teaser image, posted below, clearly has a focus on the camera, though, as you can see from the up-close shot.

More will be revealed on 28 February, though, with an event scheduled at MWC to commence at 13:00 CET. We'll be bringing you the full story then, so keep your eyes on the site as ever.

Writing by Mike Lowe.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too By Britta O'Boyle ·
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list By Cam Bunton ·
Realme 9 Pro series now official: When can you buy one and what's the price?
Realme 9 Pro series now official: When can you buy one and what's the price? By Mike Lowe ·