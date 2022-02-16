(Pocket-lint) - Just ahead of Mobile World Congress 2022, Honor has confirmed in an official Tweet that its Magic 4 series will be revealed on 28 February at the show in Barcelona.

It's been 12 months of rapid-fire releases from the Chinese brand - now independent from its former Huawei ownership - with the company revealing the Honor 50, Honor 60, Honor Magic V, Honor Magic 3, and now Honor Magic 4 series all within that period. Phew.

Join us for our newest flagship phone, the #HONORMagic4 Series at MWC Barcelona 2022 & stay tuned to witness #ThePowerofMagic at 1pm (CET) on Feb 28. You won’t see it coming! pic.twitter.com/ygzsKBNEfY — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 16, 2022

It's been less than six months since the Magic 3 series was announced, though, so just how different will the Magic 4 series be? Well, based on the Honor 50 versus Honor 60 we'd anticipate the answer is "not very".

Honor says it will be "full of features that will unleash the Power of Magic", which doesn't tell us a whole lot. The teaser image, posted below, clearly has a focus on the camera, though, as you can see from the up-close shot.

More will be revealed on 28 February, though, with an event scheduled at MWC to commence at 13:00 CET. We'll be bringing you the full story then, so keep your eyes on the site as ever.

Writing by Mike Lowe.