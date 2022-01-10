(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced the latest addition to its smartphone range, and its first consumer foldable: the Magic V.

In a lot of ways, the Magic V takes a very similar approach to the Huawei Mate X2, offering a large, usable screen on the cover and a huge tablet-sized flexible screen inside.

The smaller of those two displays - the 6.45-inch cover screen - has a 21:9 cinematic ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2560. What's more, it can reach up to 1000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rates, meaning it matches performance of most high-end flagship phone displays.

The main display - the flexible internal one - measures 7.9-inches diagonally, can reach 90Hz refresh rates and up to 800 nits brightness.

At 2272 x 1984 resolution, it offers 382 pixel-per-inch density, meaning - as Honor was happy to point out - it's sharper and brighter than an iPad mini screen.

When folded, the internal screen curves slightly inside the hinge, so there's less pressure on a single point and has enabled Honor to make the gap at the hinge virtually invisible.

As with any foldable phone, there are some neat software tricks to make the most of the large panel, like side-by-side multitasking.

Perhaps more impressive, however, is that it's among the first smartphones with IMAX Enhanced certification, and has HDR10+ support.

On the back, Honor has equipped a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. Although, unlike most phones this triple camera system doesn't feature a telephoto zoom.

Instead, Honor's Magic V has a primary camera, alongside an ultrawide and a 'spectrum enhanced camera' which captures more colour/spectrum wavelengths than normal phone cameras.

The Honor Magic V will be available in three colours: black, white and burnt orange, all of which feature different finishes. The orange features a vegan leather rear, with the two glass models feature different, distinguishable patterns. At 14.3mm thin when shut, it's one of the slimmest foldable phones to date too.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 preocessor, making it the first foldable phone to feature that chipset. Other specs include a 4750mAh battery which supports 66W wired charging.

Honor hasn't yet said when the phone will be launching globally, but we'll update this post when global launch details are revealed.

It'll come in two variants. There's a 12GB/256GB model, with a price set at 9999RMB in China, which is approximately $1570 (US)/£1160 (UK)/€1385 (EUR). There's also a 12GB/512GB model, which will cost 10999RMB - that's $1725 (US)/£1270 (UK)/€1525 (EUR).

Writing by Cam Bunton.