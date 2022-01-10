Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Honor phone news

Honor announces folding Magic V, complete with flagship power, unique camera system

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 4
Honor
Honor Magic V photo 4
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced the latest addition to its smartphone range, and its first consumer foldable: the Magic V. 

In a lot of ways, the Magic V takes a very similar approach to the Huawei Mate X2, offering a large, usable screen on the cover and a huge tablet-sized flexible screen inside. 

The smaller of those two displays - the 6.45-inch cover screen - has a 21:9 cinematic ratio, and a resolution of 1080 x 2560. What's more, it can reach up to 1000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rates, meaning it matches performance of most high-end flagship phone displays. 

The main display - the flexible internal one - measures 7.9-inches diagonally, can reach 90Hz refresh rates and up to 800 nits brightness. 

At 2272 x 1984 resolution, it offers 382 pixel-per-inch density, meaning  - as Honor was happy to point out - it's sharper and brighter than an iPad mini screen.

When folded, the internal screen curves slightly inside the hinge, so there's less pressure on a single point and has enabled Honor to make the gap at the hinge virtually invisible. 

As with any foldable phone, there are some neat software tricks to make the most of the large panel, like side-by-side multitasking. 

Perhaps more impressive, however, is that it's among the first smartphones with IMAX Enhanced certification, and has HDR10+ support

On the back, Honor has equipped a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. Although, unlike most phones this triple camera system doesn't feature a telephoto zoom. 

Instead, Honor's Magic V has a primary camera, alongside an ultrawide and a 'spectrum enhanced camera' which captures more colour/spectrum wavelengths than normal phone cameras. 

The Honor Magic V will be available in three colours: black, white and burnt orange, all of which feature different finishes. The orange features a vegan leather rear, with the two glass models feature different, distinguishable patterns. At 14.3mm thin when shut, it's one of the slimmest foldable phones to date too. 

It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 preocessor, making it the first foldable phone to feature that chipset. Other specs include a 4750mAh battery which supports 66W wired charging. 

Honor hasn't yet said when the phone will be launching globally, but we'll update this post when global launch details are revealed. 

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic
These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

You can get all sorts of styles and protection levels from Pitaka's cases.

It'll come in two variants. There's a 12GB/256GB model, with a price set at 9999RMB in China, which is approximately $1570 (US)/£1160 (UK)/€1385 (EUR). There's also a 12GB/512GB model, which will cost 10999RMB - that's $1725 (US)/£1270 (UK)/€1525 (EUR). 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Moto G200 review: A genuine OnePlus rival?
Moto G200 review: A genuine OnePlus rival? By Mike Lowe ·
Honor announces folding Magic V, complete with flagship power, unique camera system
Honor announces folding Magic V, complete with flagship power, unique camera system By Cam Bunton ·
Best deals for Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Where you can find the smartphones for the lowest price
Best deals for Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Where you can find the smartphones for the lowest price By Conor Allison ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Roaming charges after Brexit: Is your network ending free roaming?
Roaming charges after Brexit: Is your network ending free roaming? By Rik Henderson ·
When will my phone get Android 12?
When will my phone get Android 12? By Chris Hall ·