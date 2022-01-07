Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Honor Magic V foldable leak reveals specs and design

(Pocket-lint) - Honor is about to launch its first high-end consumer foldable phone, called the Magic V, and has been building up to the launch by showing us glimpses of the phone's design. 

It's not exactly keeping it a secret, but at the same time, the company hasn't revealed much in the way of detail. Especially regarding specs.

However, thanks to a late leak, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the flexible flagship. If the leaked specifications are accurate, we'll see a device with a large, flexible internal display measuring 7.9-inches when open. 

That makes it larger - diagonally - than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and similar to the Huawei Mate X2. With a 2272×1984 resolution, it'll be a similar shape and ratio too, although not quite as sharp. 

As for the cover display, it's claimed that - again - is similar to the Mate X2, measuring 6.45-inches and featuring a 2560×1080 resolution panel. 

Internally, the phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, supported by a hefty 12GB RAM and with either 256GB or 512GB of storage alongside it. 

There's also a large 4,750mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging, according to the rumour. 

It wouldn't be a flagship phone without some beefy cameras, and so Honor is claimed to be kitting it out with a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. There's a primary sensor, joined by an ultrawide and a "spectrum enhanced camera", plus a 42-megapixel selfie camera. 

These leaks and specifications were published by MySmartPrice originally, and indicate the phone will be relatively similar to Huawei's Mate X foldable models. 

The finish of the phone is different to Huawei's, however, and is shown in three colours: white, black and orange. While the first two of those appear to be glass, the orange model looks to be finished with a vegan leather. 

As for size, it's claimed to measure 160.4 × 72.7 × 14.3mm when folded, and 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm when unfolded,  making it taller, wider and thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. 

We don't have much time to wait to find out how many of these specifications are accurate, but nothing jumps out at us as unlikely yet. Stay tuned. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 7 January 2022.
