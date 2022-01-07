Honor Magic V foldable leak reveals specs and design

(Pocket-lint) - Honor is about to launch its first high-end consumer foldable phone, called the Magic V, and has been building up to the launch by showing us glimpses of the phone's design.

It's not exactly keeping it a secret, but at the same time, the company hasn't revealed much in the way of detail. Especially regarding specs.

However, thanks to a late leak, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the flexible flagship. If the leaked specifications are accurate, we'll see a device with a large, flexible internal display measuring 7.9-inches when open.

That makes it larger - diagonally - than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and similar to the Huawei Mate X2. With a 2272×1984 resolution, it'll be a similar shape and ratio too, although not quite as sharp.

As for the cover display, it's claimed that - again - is similar to the Mate X2, measuring 6.45-inches and featuring a 2560×1080 resolution panel.

Internally, the phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, supported by a hefty 12GB RAM and with either 256GB or 512GB of storage alongside it.

There's also a large 4,750mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging, according to the rumour.

It wouldn't be a flagship phone without some beefy cameras, and so Honor is claimed to be kitting it out with a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. There's a primary sensor, joined by an ultrawide and a "spectrum enhanced camera", plus a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

These leaks and specifications were published by MySmartPrice originally, and indicate the phone will be relatively similar to Huawei's Mate X foldable models.

The finish of the phone is different to Huawei's, however, and is shown in three colours: white, black and orange. While the first two of those appear to be glass, the orange model looks to be finished with a vegan leather.

As for size, it's claimed to measure 160.4 × 72.7 × 14.3mm when folded, and 160.4 × 141.1 × 6.7mm when unfolded, making it taller, wider and thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We don't have much time to wait to find out how many of these specifications are accurate, but nothing jumps out at us as unlikely yet. Stay tuned.