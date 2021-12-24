Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Honor Magic V foldable to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

Honor Magic V foldable to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?
(Pocket-lint) - Honor is soon going to launch its very first folding smartphone. And while there aren't any real confirmed details about the phone yet, the manufacturer has at least confirmed its existence

Thanks to a recent leak, however, it appears we may know what brain is going to be powering the next flexible device. 

It comes as little surprise to hear that a phone - described by the manufacturer itself as "flagship" - will feature the all new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. 

That will make it among the first phones to be equipped with the next generation Qualcomm platform and - crucially - the very first foldable to use that particular chipset. 

That could give the Honor Magic V a performance advantage compared to all of the flexible smartphones launched in 2021. At least, in theory. 

The leak comes from a social media handle on Weibo, whith an image of a slide during a presentation on the Honor Magic V, which clearly shows that Snapdragon's next gen chip will be powering the device. 

As with any unofficial leak - as predictable as the information might seem - there's no guarantee that this information is correct.

However, we'd be very surprised if Honor didn't put a Snapdragon 8-series processor into a phone that it calls flagship. Whether that be the current Snapdragon 888 or the first of the rebranded Series 8 chipsets. 

Honor hasn't given an official launch date for the Magic V yet, but it has teased it officially, which means it can't be too far away from being unveiled now. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 24 December 2021.
