Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Honor phone news

Official: Honor Magic V will be the company's first foldable phone

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Honor Official: Honor Magic V will be the company's first foldable phone
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - After years of rumours and speculation, Honor - the former Huawei sub-brand - has finally announced that it's going to launch a foldable smartphone, and has even given us a name: Magic V. 

Apart from the Honor Magic V naming, however, there's not a lot else revealed by the manufacturer. Although, the image does give us something of a hint as to how it will look. 

Despite that hint, it's difficult to say whether this will be a book-style foldable like the Oppo Find N and Galaxy Z Fold series, or if it's more of a flip phone like the RAZR and the Z Flip 3

Best Black Friday 2021 phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia and more
Best Black Friday 2021 phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia and more By Chris Hall ·

Without knowing which form it will take, it's hard to know exactly what it will offer, but it will be interesting to see how similar the phone is to Huawei's upcoming P50 Pocket and the already released Mate X2

The one thing that is clear from this - and Oppo having entered the scene recently - is that the foldable phone market is only just getting started, and we're undoubtedly going to see more of them over the next 12-18 months. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 22 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Best iPhone wallpapers: 75 of the coolest backgrounds we've found
Best iPhone wallpapers: 75 of the coolest backgrounds we've found By Maggie Tillman ·
Official: Honor Magic V will be the company's first foldable phone
Official: Honor Magic V will be the company's first foldable phone By Cam Bunton ·
Xiaomi 12: Release date, rumours and what to expect
Xiaomi 12: Release date, rumours and what to expect By Chris Hall ·