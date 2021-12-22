(Pocket-lint) - After years of rumours and speculation, Honor - the former Huawei sub-brand - has finally announced that it's going to launch a foldable smartphone, and has even given us a name: Magic V.

Apart from the Honor Magic V naming, however, there's not a lot else revealed by the manufacturer. Although, the image does give us something of a hint as to how it will look.

Despite that hint, it's difficult to say whether this will be a book-style foldable like the Oppo Find N and Galaxy Z Fold series, or if it's more of a flip phone like the RAZR and the Z Flip 3.

Without knowing which form it will take, it's hard to know exactly what it will offer, but it will be interesting to see how similar the phone is to Huawei's upcoming P50 Pocket and the already released Mate X2.

The one thing that is clear from this - and Oppo having entered the scene recently - is that the foldable phone market is only just getting started, and we're undoubtedly going to see more of them over the next 12-18 months.