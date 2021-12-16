(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced a new handset in its X line, the Honor X30.

Available in China only initially, the X30 boasts a 6.81-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G processor, with a 15 per cent CPU boost over the previous model (the Honor X20).

Its GPU is 30 per cent more powerful too, claims the manufacturer.

The handset can be spec'ed up to 12GB of RAM, although there is a 6GB model available too. Storage comes in either 128GB and 256GB flavours.

The circular rear camera module houses three lens - a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro.

The front selfie camera is 16-megapixels and is sited in a punch-hole design.

Honor will make its X30 handset available in China from 16 December, priced at 1,499 yuan (£176).

It's not yet known whether the device will be released globally. The X20 wasn't earlier this year, but Honor CEO Geroge Zhao has hinted that the market could be better placed for a wider release this time around.

"Through both online and offline channels, we have been able to expand our offerings to even more consumers," he said. "We are grateful for the trust of our retail and carrier partners around the world and look forward to introducing more products together in 2022."