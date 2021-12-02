Honor 60 and 60 Pro launch in China, likely elsewhere in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has lifted the lid on its 60 Series phones in its homeland of China, where they will be available from 10 December. And, with a more global rollout likely in 2022, it gives us a great idea of what to expect.

The line-up includes the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. Both come with Full HD+ OLED displays supporting 120Hz refresh rates, but the Pro model is slightly larger at 6.78-inch. The standard model measures 6.67-inches.

The Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a dual-camera system, sporting a 108-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel ultrawide. A depth sensor is built into the unit too.

There's a 50-megapixel camera on the front, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It supports 66W fast charging with its 4,800mAh battery.

As for the specifications on the standard Honor 60, it runs on the Snapdragon 778G chipset (not plus).

It also has a dual-camera setup on the rear with an 108-megapixel main camera but the ultrawide drops to 8-megapixels. There'a a depth sensor too.

A 32-megapixel snapper is behind a waterdrop notch on the front.

It too supports 66W fast charging and has a similar battery - 4,800mAh.

There's no word yet on pricing and availability outside of China, but it will cost from 2,700 Chinese yuan (£317) for the Honor 60, 3,700 CNY (£435) for the Pro model.