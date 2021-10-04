Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Honor 50 UK and EU launch date announced

Honor 50 UK and EU launch date announced

- Event set for 26 October 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed the launch date for its Honor 50 phones in the UK and Europe. It will host an event on 26 October 2021.

Previously leaked online, Pocket-lint has received official word from Honor on the event, although we don't yet have livestream details or a time.

The phones will also launch in other regions, including Russia, UAE and Latin America, but they will host their own events.

The Honor 50 series was first officially announced in China in June. There is an Honor 50 and 50 Pro, with the standard model sporting a 6.57-inch OLED display. The Pro has a 6.72-inch OLED screen. Both feature a 2576 x 1236 pixel resolution.

They share many other specifications too, including 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling.

There are four cameras on the rear - 100-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth.

Dual cameras can also be found on the front, to make the most of the TikTok and social video craze. One is 32-megapixel, while the other uses a 12-megapixel sensor and is capable of wider-angle photography.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor is found in each of the 5G handsets.

The two phones do differ when it comes to batteries - 4,300mAh in the Pro, 4,000mAh in the standard 50.

We'll find out if these are the same specs for the European editions later this month.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 4 October 2021.
